Land of the Bears

Not Available

Set in the wilderness of the Kamchatka Peninsula, the land of legends and the kingdom of wild brown bears, we follow the daily adventures of five wild brown bears. A mother bear and her two young ones, an adolescent male and an experienced male leader. Each of them have their own concerns and preoccupations. The mother must feed and protect her cubs, whilst all they want is to explore the big wide world out there, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead of them. The adolescent is coming of age and must find his place in the adult world, whereas the experienced male must constantly defend his supremacy and impose his strength.