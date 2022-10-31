Land of the Long White Cloud

Not Available

Fish meet philosophy on Ninety Mile Beach. Having caught the Far North at play in Kaikohe Demolition, local film-maker Florian Habicht returned to film them fishing on Ninety Mile Beach at the ‘Snapper Classic’ - the world’s largest Snapper fishing contest. “The brain is a multi-faceted thing that thinks about all sorts of things, mostly bullshit - whereas a fish doesn’t, a fish only thinks about eating, reproduction, and staying alive. A bit like the kiwi male, probably.” Muses local fi sherman Neil Moody in the film.