Land of the Maharajahs

Not Available

Merchants and Maharajas Takes you to the Northern part of Rajasthan. After a quick day tour in New Delhi and its surrounding we visit the magnificently painted havelis of Shekhawati, in Jhunjhunu, Mandawa and Fatehpur, an area that used to be one of the most prosperous parts of India From there we visit Bikaner with its impressive fort, maybe the most beautiful in Rajasthan, and the city's Jain temples ending the tour with remarkable traditional music and dance in Kuri village right outside of Jaisalmer.