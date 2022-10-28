Not Available

Japanese Yan Dedet's Land of the Singing Dog concerns a musicologist, Toyo Mahiru (Gen Shimaoka), and his wife, Yoshiko (Katsuo Nakamura), who travel to a remote French village because Toyo has heard there is a citizen of the village that owns a singing dog. As the childless pair humorously adjust to their new surroundings, they soon spend more time concentrating on conceiving than in searching for the talented canine. The subdued, reflective Land of the Singing Dog was screened as part of the Director's Fortnight at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.