Land Within

A Finnish director finds her own national identity in the desert between Colombia and Venezuela. There she encounters the indigenous Wayuu who don't feel like they are citizens of any country. The Wayuu believe in dreams and in their ability to shape what is real. In the desert the director's dreams become a reality, her crazy idea suddenly possible. The director feels a beautiful sense of connection and understanding with the Wayuu, until the film crew receives a death threat. The desert is a place for reflection about identity, borders and borderlessness. It is a place where a different way of perceiving the world manifests itself as a way of life.