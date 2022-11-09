Landet Af Glas

Not Available

Jas lives together with his father, who is a truck driver and spends lot of time away from home. One day, Jas finds a girl and an old lady hiding in the barn. They call themselves Neia and Alva and have strange clothes and hair. They say they live in the woods but cannot return. Soon, couple of secret service agents show up and start asking a lot of questions. Soon they figure out that they're poachers looking for healing gem of the elves. Jas, together with his best friend Isaac, decides to help their new friends against the poachers.