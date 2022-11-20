Not Available

Landfill is a documentary that emerged from the perception of a paradox in relation to litter. While most people want to get rid of it, I met some ladies, pioneers of recycling, that they miss the trash from others in side of the house. From the time where I met up making the film, many things happened, both in the media, with all the newly fallacious discourse of sustainability, and in my personal relationship with the trash, when I became the 'householder. ' This is a film of these seven women, who are truly experts.