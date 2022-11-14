Landline - A Vans Snowboarding Film

Not Available

Vans proudly announces the brands first-ever full-length snowboard film, Landline. Shot exclusively on Kodak 16mm film, Landline. conveys a raw, behind the lens perspective of the Vans snowboard team as they travel the globe showcasing their creative talents and eclectic personalities. Featuring full parts from some of the most popular names in modern day snowboarding, from seasoned pros, rising stars, and bonafide pioneers of the sport, Landline., embodies the true spirit and culture of snowboarding of today. Featuring Snow Team members Pat Moore, Mark Landvik, Hana Beaman, Jamie Lynn, Arthur Longo, Cheryl Maas, Markus Keller, Wolle Nyvelt, Phil Jacques, Darrell Mathes, Jake Kuzyk, Zac Marben, Dan Liedahl, Dillon Ojo, Mike Ravelson, Blake Paul, Mary Rand, Bryan Iguchi, Cole Navin, and Sam Taxwood.