Siscon. Power-phobia. Son of the great General Luccafort. Son of a general. Wether-crown. Fourth-in-line for succession. The titles, accolades, expectations, respect, and envy for DX Luccafort keeps coming. But all he wanted to do was win Marion's hand. Landreaall follows DX, his sister Lon, and his bodyguard/brother Rokkou as they leave their home in the countryside and brace themselves to take on whatever their famous last name brings them.