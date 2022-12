Not Available

Georgian-born Israeli artist Meir Pichhadze never let emotion run his life. He hated nostalgia, but in the spring of 1999, he returned to Georgia with his friend Aaron and the spirit of his dark-eyed sister Makvalla. She died by suicide a year after arriving in Israel and it is said she died of longings for her homeland. It turns out that nostalgia was in fact simmering inside Meir and it led him back to Georgia to explore some old wounds.