Landscapes of Rivers (And Other Ways to Speak with Yourself)

The characters of this film are outsider musicians from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Chelyabinsk, not losers, but people with their own position. In the lives of Anton (Mårble), Stas (DJ 1985) and mark (Mississippi Landscapes) there are performances at the Boiler Room and Present Perfect — and urban weekdays with "Pyaterochka" and canteens, strange parties, jams on the roof panels, escapes to the village. In the gap between them, there is a lot of talk about music, creativity, and what allows them to remain themselves and not look for ways into the mainstream.