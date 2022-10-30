Landslides - Exploring the Void

Not Available

Landslides is a special movie theater experience based exclusively on a slideshow of still photography, and music. Photographer Vancsó Zoltán uses cinema as an irregular photo gallery to invite viewers for a close to 70-minute meditative journey. So there is no need to prepare for dialogue or an explicit story: the experience is based on photographs, taken mostly in forests, using a special, stunningly impressionistic technique, and a matching, meditative soundtrack, jointly created with Tius.