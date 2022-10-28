Lang Lang: Liszt Now

Not Available

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang continues his celebration of composer Franz Liszt's 200th Birthday with this release. The video features Live at The Roundhouse, a 60-minute live concert from the 2011 iTunes Festival in London and The Art of Being a Virtuoso, a 71-minute documentary following Lang Lang's global celebrations of Franz Liszt's anniversary. Also included is A Visual Journey with Franz Liszt, 55 minutes of bonus content featuring video projections used at the Roundhouse concert set to select studio recordings from Lang Lang s latest album, Liszt: My Piano Hero.