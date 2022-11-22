Not Available

Ever since his first visit to the magical Hall of Mirrors at Versailles Palace, superstar classical pianist Lang Lang had dreamed of performing there. His dream came to fruition in the form of a special concert there in June 2015. Lang Lang selected the same repertoire that the city of light inspired him to play on his latest album, Lang Lang in Paris - Chopin s four momentous Scherzi and Tchaikovsky s rarer, masterful cycle, The Seasons making Lang Lang Live in Versailles a companion piece to the album.