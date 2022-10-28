Not Available

Langit Cinta tells the story of a forbidden love between Aliff, from a well off family, who left behind his families legacy to pursue his love and relationship with a village girl named Khadeja. They pursued their love and eventually ended up in marriage. Aliff’s family had disapprove of his marriage to Khadeja and manage to find a deceitful way to cut relations between the two. Without Aliff by her side, Khadeja had to remain vigilant and move along with her life going through difficult times as a widow. At the point where she had almost lost hope for Aliff to return, Budiman enters her life to be her savior and broken heart with a new sense of hope for happiness. Will she open her heart to accept Budiman’s love or she remains loyal to Aliff?