Langkha Daeng

Thong Dee is a homeless person but is mistaken for gold. Mahathra Marathi who is mentally ill Therefore being caught in a mad hospital Chomthong's wife, Koeng Thong, wanted the hospital director to sign to certify that Koey Thong is crazy. Thongdee got to know mourning. The girl with mental symptoms Thong is good with her and looks after her. Makeover wants to get the treasure key. Thong Dee denies that he is not a shovel. He was then taken to an electric shock. He began to remember the story and thought of Pitchaithong and the keys. Thongdee brought the makeover to meet, scoop the gold and gave the keys to the makeover. But was driven by a madman. The look and the golden follow along the way into the heavy madman area. Thong Dee then led to mourn from the madhouse hospital.