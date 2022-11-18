Not Available

From the moment babies are born, they use their developing senses to discover the world. In terms of sight, bold patterns in contrasting colors or black and white are initially preferred. As for sounds, Mother s gentle voice, in any language, is music to baby's ears. Language Nursery acquaints your baby with the sounds of foreign language by presenting delightful, visually stimulating images accompanied by spoken passages, natural sounds and music -- including nursery rhymes sung by mothers in their native languages of English, French, German, Hebrew, Japanese, Russian and Spanish. It's a rich, multicultural experience you and your baby can share as you watch, listen and play together!