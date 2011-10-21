Language of a Broken Heart

2011

A neurotic best-selling author on love, with the heightened emotional capacity of a woman, can write so eloquently about the subject, but can’t keep girls from leaving him. After he comes back to his apartment in New York City to find his fiancé with another man, he returns to his hometown and the only woman he ever left, his mother. There, he renews his relationships with the people that matter the most, his family and friends. By a simple twist of fate he meets a free-spirited bookseller who challenges him to let people appreciate him for who he is.