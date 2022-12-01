Not Available

Lanka Dahan (Lanka Aflame) is a 1917 Indian silent film directed by Dhundiraj Govind Phalke (Dadasaheb Phalke). Phalke also wrote the film based on an episode of the Hindu epic Ramayana, credited to Valmiki. A retelling of the familiar 'Ramayana' story of Rama's wife Sita being abducted by Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, and Rama's triumph with the aid of men, monkeys and bears. From the trees Hanuman the brave monkey observes Sita held captive in the tulasi garden where Ravana comes to intimidate her. The main part of the film covers Hanuman's rage while in Lanka when he set the whole island afire with his burning tail.