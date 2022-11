Not Available

Tribute to Alain Resnais ’L’ANNÉE DERNIÈRE À MARIENBAD combined with a documentary about the shooting in the gardens and palaces of Schleißheim and Nymphenburg in the winter of 1960. 8 mm footage of the actress Françoise Spira, compiled in 2010 and commented by Volker Schlöndorff. A making-of in which an excursion by the film team to nearby Dachau can be seen. Baroque palace and concentration camp, incomparable and yet side by side.