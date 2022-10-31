Not Available

Lano & Woodley: The Island was filmed during the Brisbane theatrical season at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in August 2004. The basic premise of the show revolves around an ill-fated holiday trip to Hawaii, which results in Colin and Frank being marooned on an island.The show opens with an ambiguous scene of Colin Lane about to hang for the murder of Frank Woodley. From here the comical story unfolds. En route, their plane crashes into the ocean and Lano & Woodley are washed up and marooned on a deserted tropical island. Many hilarious situations follow as the couple fight and argue their way through their survival quest.