Laozi Went out of Hangu Pass

Hangu Pass was heavily defended by the State of Qin, as the only reasonable route to invade the Qin. Laozi was stopped by frontier guards when leaving Hangu Pass for the west. Then Laozi wrote the"Dao De Jing" at Hangu Pass. Lao Tzu is the "moral" Holy Ghost Valley is the birthplace of Taoism. The film reflects Lao Zi both emphasis on nature and heaven, but also emphasis on human and human thought, art reproduce Lao Tzu in the Valley after the formation of Gu Shen to "natural inaction, self-esteem, contentment, content, plain Private desire, power then retreat "as the main content of the humanities tradition.