Lap of the Gods

This is an action-packed record of the 1966 Acropolis Rally, considered the roughest and toughest European motoring event. For two days and two nights, more than 100 crews fight a gruelling battle against heat, appalling roads and continuous eye-stinging, throat-choking dust. We follow the full story to its controversial conclusion, enjoying the sights and sounds of classic cars from Mini, Saab, Sunbeam, Volvo, Ford and more being pushed to the limit by legends including Roger Clark, Paddy Hopkirk, Timo Makinen, Rauno Aaltonen and Gunnar Andersson. Maxwell Boyd narrates as we enjoy the action, including in-car footage, and interviews with the stars.