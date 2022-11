Not Available

The heroine of the film is a young girl, we do not know her name, during the film she is called differently. The girl spends one day in an amazing place - this is a house on the lake shore. The architectural space of the house and the garden contrasts with the area of the beach and the lake, these worlds are shared by the fence. All day long the heroine winds through these spaces and a summer day, listening and looking at the world around her.