Legendary director Chi Chi LaRue's debut for Dragon Media Raw is LAPD: Los Angeles Police Dads - a filthy, cum-soaked, law-breaking orgy. It features some of Los Angeles' dirtiest cops and a bunch of Daddies who think the rules don't apply to them. Watch as some of LA's finest destroy, then fill up the holes of this unruly bunch in one of the city's nasty fuck bars. Cops. Daddies. What the fuck else do you want?