Don Bhanu Pratap wants her daughter Mausam to get married to a groom of his choice. Out of three suitors arranged by him, an NRI, a villager, and a local goon, one has to be chosen by Mausam. In their attempt to woo Mausam, the three suitors go to extreme ends, which leads to hilarious situations. Meanwhile, Bhanu Pratap's rival gang has hired a kidnapper to kidnap Mausam. Will Bhanu be able to save Mausam from the kidnappers? Is the kidnapper one of the three guys chosen by the family? Who will Mausam be married off to?