L’appel de la forêt

    L'Appel de la forêt follows the call of nature, but, as it is always the case with Jean-Claude Rousseau, in the form of an image. At first glance we see a green wall and a door-frame next to it. After a second glance the disturbing aspect of the scene crystallizes: A small, differently colored rectangle draws attention to the fact that a picture has been removed from the left-hand side of the wall, while such a picture can still be seen at the right-hand side of the wall. Then a man (Rousseau himself) enters the scene and puts the painting back into its original spot: It shows a roebuck. What follows is a carousel ride of unusual and amusing images.

