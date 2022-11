Not Available

Final Approach deals with the mental condition of Amnesia when a stealth test pilot, Col. Jason Halsey (James Sikking), is involved in an air disaster. A psychiatrist Dr. Dio Gottlieb (Hector Elizondo) attempts to help Halsey to recover his memory, but his motives seem strained. Is Gottlieb giving professional help or is he a counter-intelligence agent sent to debrief Halsey?