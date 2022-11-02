Lara Croft: Lethal and Loaded

Not Available

Lara Croft is the fearless pioneer of "girl power." She's the empress of the digital age, and the star of the wildly successful computer game and movie Tomb Raider. Now, for the first time, this fascinating program explores the unique phenomenon of Lara Croft and tells an amazing tale of ingenuity and success. It reveals how Core Design invented Lara Croft and catapulted her into mainstream contemporary culture, making her the most successful cyber character to cross over into global marketing, advertising, and of course, Hollywood. This is the amazing story of cyber tomb raider Lara Croft, and it is a “must see” for all of her fans.