Not Available

The Lara Fabian special, Pure delves into the Belgian singer’s second major concert in Quebec. On stage, this singer-songwriter sings the hits from her album, Pure, named popular album of the year at the ADISQ Gala in 1997. Lara Fabian also offers up a selection of titles from her previous album, Carpe Diem. An evening that tugs on the heartstrings through the beautiful voice and ballads of Lara Fabian.