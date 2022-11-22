Not Available

A major Indian uprising is expected and Wyoming military posts are alerted. Colonel Dennison (Fred Sears) is meeting with Chief Eagle (Shooting Star) and his son Running Wolf (Jay Silverheels) when Chief Eagle is mysteriously shot. Steve Holden (Charles Starrett), an agent for the government peace commission, with the aid of a wandering shoemaker, Smiley (Smiley Burnette), discover the troubles and the Chief's murder have been instigated by Cronin (Bob Wilke), the regimental scout, for personal gain for he and his gang of outlaws.