“Lari” tells the story of Khalif, who is in love with Maya, but has to leave her when their relationship faces opposition from his family as he decides to be a soldier. While Khalif is gone, Maya is wedded to KJ. After seven years apart, Khalif returns to his hometown when he receives news of his father’s death. Upon his return, Khalif is surprised to find out that his younger sister has gone missing. Maya, who is coincidentally facing a domestic crisis with her husband, takes the opportunity to run away by helping Khalif find his sister, thus begins Khalif’s dangerous and action-packed journey to find his sister, who has been taken by female slave traders.