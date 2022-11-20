Larry Bird: A Basketball Legend

Not Available

Dramatic game footage and exclusive interviews tell the compelling story of the Larry Bird journey from small-town boy to sports legend. Bird revolutionized the game of basketball, winning three NBA Championships and three MVP trophies. Discover the man behind the legend- from his roots in French Luck, Indiana to his stellar collegiate basketball years and remarkable 13-year career with the Celtics. Plus, see Bird at his dazzling best with three of his most memorable game performances.