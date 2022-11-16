Not Available

Any rumors caught your ear lately? Junior Asparagus and Laura Carrot learn just how easily rumors get started when they accidently launch a whopper about Larry-Boy's butler, Alfred! Before they know it, their little story is spreading all over Bumblyburg like a weed! Can Larry-Boy stop the rumor before Alfred gets hurt? Can anyone stop the rumor before Larry-Boy gets hurt?!? In the end, the kids learn that God doesn't want us to tell stories that can hurt. He wants us to spread nice words! Don't miss the action in ... Larry-Boy and the Rumor Weed!