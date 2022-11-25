Larry Boy: The Cartoon Adventures

Not Available

The made-for-video children's series VEGGIETALES stars adorable, computer-animated vegetables in family-friendly stories that foster Christian values and morality. One of the most beloved VEGGIETALES characters is the cucumber LarryBoy, a mild-mannered janitor who transforms into a plunger-clad superhero to save the residents of Bumblyburg. This collection includes two classic LarryBoy adventures: LARRYBOY & THE FIB FROM OUTER SPACE (1997), in which a little white lie ends up causing big trouble; and LARRYBOY & THE RUMOR WEED (1999), an important lesson about the power of gossip. The volume also features DAVE & THE GIANT PICKLE (1996), a retelling of the Biblical story of David and Goliath; as well as four LarryBoy cartoons rendered in traditional line-drawn animation.