Larry Coryell: A Retrospective

This show was recorded at The Avalon in Hollywood, California on October 13, 2005. It's a two disc retrospective on a career's worth of songs that are every bit as electrifying now as when they were first recorded. Coryell is a monster on guitar throughout the show, and Bernard Pretty Purdie (a legend in his own right) is on drums. Special guests James Valentine (Maroon 5) and David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) drop by to show off their talents in homage to Coryell. Through several interviews and segments of rehearsal footage we can see how the music is created, or that until this release, Coryell has always been the best kept secret. Bonus features include: Morning Sickness, Stiff Neck, Beautiful Woman, Valentine Rehearsal, Half A Heart, Slow Blues, Hidalgo Rehearsal, Souls Dirge, Souls Meeting, Additional Songs, Interviews, Rehearsals, Beyond This Chilling Winds, Spaces (Infinite), Dragon Gate