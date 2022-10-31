Larry the Cable Guy's Star-Studded Christmas Extravaganza

Not Available

Celebrate the season in redneck style with Larry and his pals in his second annual Christmas special. Joining him are co-host Tony Orlando and a diverse roster of special guests including fellow Blue Collar comics Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall, plus Jay Leno, Lewis Black, Terry Bradshaw, Toby Keith, and more. Featuring hilarious sketches, pre-taped segments and musical performances, the show is an homage to/parody of '70s holiday specials. "We had so much fun last year we thought we'd try doing it every year," says Larry. "Lucky for us, CMT liked it too."