2010

Larry the Cable Guy offers a sidesplitting stand-up performance in front of an enthusiastic audience of 50,000 fans in this Fourth of July 2009 special filmed live at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium in the comedian's home state of Nebraska. Larry's hilarious bits include "Prostate Professional," "Global Warming," "Hot Dog Whisperer," "Male Enhancement," "Boob Tube," "Truck Talk," "Buying in Bulk," "Bad Ventriloquist" and more.