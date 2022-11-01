Lars and Peter

Not Available

Lars (9) is naive and innocent, all he wants is for his father to be happy and his family to be together. Lars' mother is gone and life has been empty and dysfunctional without her. On the eve of his birthday, Lars' dad, Peter, gets himself drunk and after an embarrassing argument with the next-door neighbor, Alma, masturbates in the backyard. Lars sees everything. Now things are worse than ever. Lars is all alone, struggling to understand what he has seen, he has to figure everything out by himself...