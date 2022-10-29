Not Available

"Lars the Emo Kid" follows the story of Lars R. Hyde, a young man dealing with a series of crippling situations outside of his control. His best friend has just committed suicide, his Mom and Dad are separated and hate oneanother and the local bully has set sights on him. Lonely and feeling empty and lost, Lars meets a local group of emos to identify with, immediately becoming friends with their leader Leonard. Has Lars finally found his place in life, or just more drama to add to an already overfilled plate?