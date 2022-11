Not Available

The Faces of the Moon is the story of five women from five different countries (Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, USA and Spain), invited to Mexico City to be the jury of the Third Annual Latin American Women's Film Festival. In six vertiginous days these women share their past experiences, their ghosts and, their expectations. The group views and critiques the festival's film entries, and, in the process, the women reveal their personal, political and national histories.