The movie tells the story of four beautifull and young girls: María, Pilar, Patricia and Virginia. They all work at the bingo and while they sell bingo cars they fill the room with smiles, happyness and excitement. But not all in their lifes is a game. They have all type of problems and dificult situations at work: the harassment of men, the quirks of the players ... but by the end love will win, as well as the joy of life and optimism.