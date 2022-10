Not Available

Jerónimo is an antisocial person who rents rooms to foreign people, and then registers their belongings. Sanna, a beautiful and funny Nordic girl arrives at Jerónimo's house, bringing a breath of fresh air to his life. He becomes obsessed with her, and starts giving her gifts, to the point that they start some kind of 'relationship'. After this, Jerónimo will find that this girl hides something in his own house, waking up his worst fears.