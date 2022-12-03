Las flores de mi familia

Not Available

90-year-old Nivia faces an unexpected change. Her daughter Alicia, whom Nivia has lived with for ages, has found a new husband after years of widowhood and understandably wants to move in with him. Nivia disapprove of the relationship and accuses her daughter of abandoning her. Both women embark on a profound and revealing journey where the longing for a new love and the fear of growing old alone inevitably lead to a clash between mother and daughter. The director, Nivia's grandson and Alicia's son, managed to capture in an almost invisible way - as if in a work of fiction - the inevitable sorrow caused by a separation which, nevertheless, took place in a garden where flowers never wither, a dog turns out to be the best psychologist and an annoying pigeon seems to be announcing a miracle.