Shanti Andía puts together the fragments of a diary written in different times in his life. He tells of his childhood in the Basque village of Lúzaro, his dreamy youth in the lands of Cádiz, his adventures and misadventures as a ship captain, and his fascinatin with his uncle Juan de Aguirre, part of the line of ancient Basque seamen, whose adventurous life is filled with picturesque deeds. Based on the novel by Pío Baroja.