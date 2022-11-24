Las manos en la tierra

Not Available

A group of archaeologists from the University of the Republic enters, for the first time in Uruguayan history, into a barracks to dig for the remains of persons imprisoned-disappeared during the military dictatorship. Only one year earlier, not even the boldest observer would have dared predict such a possibility. After one hundred days of digging, the earth reveals its secret: the first remains appear. The documentary reconstructs the process that cuts the country’s history in two: before and after.