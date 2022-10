Not Available

Eskorbuto: anti-everything, but for real. A collage of interviews, political news, ETA, Franco and King Juan Carlos, the Eighties and the damnation of the left side of the Nervión river. The trio's debacle (nobody lived to tell the tale) narrated in their gloomy native landscape. They were demented, hopped-up guys that spat on the flags. This is a tribute to them.