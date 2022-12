Not Available

The mayor of Judiel wants to seize land from the people of Goza, and they are attacking village. Simona and Martina are two sisters who live in a house separated by a line, one side belongs to Judiel and the other to Goza. Each of them is marked by the characteristics of the two villages. The nonsense of the conflicts, and the separations they cause, will be reflected in the history of these two sisters.