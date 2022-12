Not Available

Anita is the story of a complex and interdependent relationship between a mother and daughter. They have difficulties living together and have never been able to express their love for each other. Joana has dwarfism, and Maria, a beautiful, elegant and sophisticated woman, has never accepted her daughter's condition. The silenced taboos between the two women will echo more than ever when they get the house ready for Juan's visit, the son and brother who lives far away.