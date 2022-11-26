Not Available

Right from its original idea, ¨The Clues - Las Pistas - Lanhoyij - Nmitaxanaxac¨ surprises you. How come no one had ever thought of including the different cultures that inhabit Argentina to shape up a story about betrayal, rescues, double agents, and varied, imprecise intrigues? That’s the game suggested by Sebastian Lingiardi’s triple-named (from its wichi and Toba translations) first film, in which a series of apparently harmless characters weave a net of imprecise connections and goals, a plot of unknown limits that turns paranoia into a concrete reality.